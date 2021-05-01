Congress Wins Urban Local Body Polls in Karnataka

The counting of Karnataka Urban Local Body polls was concluded. Congress State President DK Shivakumar said that his party had won by gaining seven out of ten Urban Local Bodies(ULBs). "Congress has won 7 out of the 10 Urban Local Bodies that went to polls. BJP has won only 1. I thank the people of Karnataka for placing their confidence in the Congress Party and punishing the BJP for its misrule. Overall, Congress won 119 seats, while BJP won just 56 and JD(S) 67," DK Shivakumar Tweeted.

Shivakumar said in his Tweet, "This is not a time to celebrate victory but to reaffirm our commitment to serving the people during these difficult times." Hr requested the Karnataka Congress party workers and leaders not to celebrate in any way and continue assisting people the best they can in this national health emergency.

Siddaramaiah Tweeted "The result of this election is clear as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is ruling the state, has lost its referendum in times of hardship like corona, the government is playing with people's lives. Thus people have given a lesson to the BJP."