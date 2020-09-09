Congress Wants To Protect Pranab Mukherjee's Legacy

Pranab Da is gone. But, who will claim Pranab Mukharjee’s legacy? There is a rush in all the major political parties to claim Pranab Da’s legacy. Both the Congress and the BJP are now vying with one another to claim Pranab Da.

The Congress, which has realized that it’s inactivity led the BJP to claim the political legacy of legendary Sardar Patel and then PV Narasimha Rao, has decided to do something this time to ensure that the BJP does not take away Pranab Mukherjee’s legacy. So, sources say that the Congress Party wants to organize programmes commemorating Pranab Mukherjee’s contribution to the country and the party. The party wants to project his work as a Congress leader. Sources say that the party want to edit out the differences that Pranab Da had with Rajiv Gandhi and ensure that this chapter is not mentioned in the narrative.

Sources also say that the Congress Party wants to suitably rehabilitate Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmishtha and son Abhijit so that they do not speak out of turn and cause an embarrassment to the party. Sources reveal that some key Congress interlocutors are talking to Pranab Mukherjee’s children.