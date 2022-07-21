New Delhi: Both the houses of Parliament on Thursday adjourned briefly following protests by Congress MPs against the Central government over questioning of party president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case. The Congress MPs took out a demonstration march from Gate No 2 to Gandhi Statue in the Parliament premises.

Delhi | Congress MPs protest in Parliament against the Central government over the questioning of party president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case pic.twitter.com/cMh1nfbBgN — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

A meeting of floor leaders of all Opposition parties in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha was held at the office of Leader of Opposition Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament in which the Opposition leaders resolved to fight against the “anti-people, anti-farmer, anti-Constitution policies of the Modi Sarkar.”

Congress has always been at the forefront of fighting tyranny and our party President Smt Sonia Gandhi ji has fought & stood strong against innumerable odds she has faced in life. The autocratic Modi govt will never be able to intimidate her.#सत्य_साहस_सोनिया_गाँधी — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 21, 2022

In a joint statement, several Opposition parties criticised the Central government for unleashing a “relentless vendetta against political opponents” through misuse of investigative agencies by targeting prominent leaders of various parties.

“We condemn this and resolve to continue and intensify our collective fight against the anti-people, anti-farmer, anti-Constitution policies of the Modi Sarkar that is destroying the social fabric of our society,” the statement read.

Earlier, Congress MP and Whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore gave an adjournment motion notice to discuss the misuse of the Enforcement Directorate. He demanded that the House should direct the ED to desist from calling the public representatives of the opposition party and to advise the probe agency to investigate the old scams of the BJP government instead.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi came down heavily on the MPs' protest in Parliament and said that Congress thinks they are above the law. “Everybody is equal before the law or not? Is the Congress president (Sonia Gandhi) a superhuman being? They (Congress) think they are above the law...,” Joshi in Lok Sabha.

"Everybody is equal before the law or not? Is the Congress president (Sonia Gandhi) a super human being? They (Congress) think they are above the law...": Union minister Pralhad Joshi in Lok Sabha House adjourned till 1130 hours amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs pic.twitter.com/I3tAmGzEQU — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2022

