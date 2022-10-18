Congress Sweeps Nagpur Panchayat Samithi Polls

A blow to Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress party dominated the results of elections to the posts of Panchayat Samiti chairpersons and deputy chairpersons in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The saffron party didn't even win a single post of chairperson. It won only three seats of deputy chairperson.

The Congress won nine out of 13 posts of chairperson and eight out of 13 posts of deputy chairperson in the district. The NCP got three posts of chairperson, while the Shiv Sena secured one such post. The Congress won the chairperson’s post in Saoner, Kalmeshwar, Parseoni, Mouda, Kamptee, Umred, Bhivapur, Kuhi and Nagpur Rural. The NCP won the chairperson's post in Katol, Narkhed and Hingna, and the Shiv Sena won the Ramtek chairperson’s post.

Congress rural unit chief Rajendra Mulak speaking to a news agency said, "The Panchayat Samiti results have demoralised the BJP cadre, as the party faced a defeat on the home ground of the RSS and senior leaders Nitin Gadkari, Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrashekar Bawankule. Winning and losing keeps happening, but the way they have lost shows that the BJP cadre has no grip in the district."

Nagpur district is the home turf of Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Nagpur also houses the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).