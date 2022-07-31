Congress Suspends 3 Jharkhand MLAs Held in West Bengal With Huge Cash

The Congress party on Sunday suspended three MLAs after the West Bengal Police found a huge amount of cash in their vehicle on Saturday. Police said the cash amount is around Rs 48 to 50 lakh but did not give the exact number.

The general secretary and party in-charge of Jharkhand Congress, Avinash Pandey said,"The three MLAs, who were held with a mountain of cash yesterday, have been suspended from the party with immediate effect."

The three MLAs, Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari were travelling in an SUV on National Highway-16 at Ranihati when the police intercepted their vehicle.

Ansari is the MLA of Jamtara, while Kachchap is the legislator of Khijri in Ranchi district, and Kongari is the MLA of Kolebira in Simdega district.

