LUCKNOW: Most wanted criminal Vikas Dubey was shot dead by the Uttar Pradesh police on the outskirts of Kanpur city on Friday morning. The police claimed that he was trying to flee after the car carrying him from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh overturned at Bhaunti in Kanpur district. The police shot him in self defence, they said.

With the encounter, several questions have emerged with Opposition parties questioning the encounter.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tweeted an Urdu couplet that loosely translates to, "His silence was better than many answers...who knows how many secrets were protected."

दरअसल ये कार नहीं पलटी है, राज़ खुलने से सरकार पलटने से बचाई गयी है. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 10, 2020

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also posted on the encounter of the criminal.

Dead men tell no tales #VikasDubey — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 10, 2020

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav in Hindi tweeted, "Actually, the car didn't topple. The UP government has been saved from toppling by secrets that would have been revealed."

On his arrest, the former Chief Minister had also demanded to know yesterday whether Vikas Dubey's arrest was, in fact, surrender.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the encounter as well as the ambush in which eigh policemen died last week.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the criminal is now gone and asked what about those who had "protected" him.

"This is the most blatant case of extra-judicial killing. Dubey was a gangster terrorist who may have deserved to die. But (Uttar Pradesh) police have killed him to shut his mouth," Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan wrote on Twitter.

If Adityanath does not order immediate suspension of all police officers involved in the obviously fake encounter of Vikas Dubey, it would be clear that the 'encounter' had his blessings. Would mean Adityanath had his own nexus with Dubey — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) July 10, 2020

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said there was no need to shed tears over the killing of gangster Vikas Dubey in an encounter and wondered why the police action was being questioned.

"Dubey had killed eight policemen. Attack on the uniform means there is no law and order. Taking strict action is the need of that states police be it in Maharashtra or Uttar Pradesh."

"There is no need to shed tears over the killing of Dubey in an encounter. Why is the police action being questioned?" the Rajya Sabha MP asked, as reported by a news agency.