Jaipur: The Congress on Saturday alleged that one of the main accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case in Udaipur is a “BJP member” and asked the reason for hastily transferring the case to the NIA team

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Congress leader Pawan Khera cited Facebook posts showing accused Riyaz Akhtari with local BJP leaders. He also wanted to know whether the Centre had moved quickly to transfer the case to the NIA due to this reason.

“'Through the posts of BJP leader Irshad Chainwala on Facebook on November 30, 2018, and Mohammad Tahir on February 3, 2019, October 27, 2019, August 10, 2021, and November 28, 2019, and other posts, it is clear that the killer of Kanhaiya Lal terrorist Riyaz... was not only close to BJP leaders, but was also an active member of the BJP,” Khera alleged.

Media reports claim that Mohammad Ghaus and Riyaz Attari, the two men accused of murdering tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, had been trying to join BJP’s minority cell in Rajasthan for years.

The BJP has vehemently denied links to one of the accused in Udaipur murder case while dismissing the claim as “fake news”. The BJP said Congress was reportedly attempting to deflect attention from the “failures” of Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

The BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya said the accused were not BJP members and Congress should stop fooling around with terror and national security.

I am not surprised that you are peddling #FakeNews. The Udaipur murderers WERN'T members of the BJP. Their attempt to infiltrate was like the LTTE assassin's attempt to enter the Congress to kill Rajiv Gandhi,'' he tweeted.

Congress should stop fooling around with terror and national security. https://t.co/Nn5FKzxiwS — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 2, 2022

Meanwhile, the NIA court remanded in 10-day police custody the four people arrested in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case. Mohammad Ghaus and Riyaz Attari were arrested on Tuesday hours after they hacked the tailor Kanhaiya Lal to death for extending support to suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her objectionable remarks about the Prophet Muhammed and two others Mohsin and Arif were apprehended on Thursday night for their involvement in the conspiracy. When the accused in Udaipur murder were being taken in a police vehicle, a mob of mostly lawyers attempted to attack them.