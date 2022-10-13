MP Shashi Tharoor, who is running for Congress president, hinted at partisan treatment by state Congress chiefs during his campaign for the internal polls.

Shashi Tharoor made these comments first on NDTV channel, while answering questions at a Townhall in Mumbai on Thursday.

He said that the party chief was not available for him but would welcome Mallikarjun Kharge and instruc cadre to sit with him and be present. All this happened for one candidate but never for me," Tharoor said indicating of bias.

He said that though he was not complaining, but pointed out at the difference in treatment.

Tharoor also said he had received an incomplete list of Congress delegates voting in Monday's polls and that there were lapses in the way the polls were being conducted especially after more than 20 years. The Congress MP said that he was also relying on the media to reach out to the Congress voters. (Inputs NDTV)

"I have been an advocate for reform."

Some straight answers from Dr @ShashiTharoor on why congress should vote for him to be the #CongressPresident!@SreenivasanJain #ThinkTomorrowThinkTharoor #जीतेंगे_इस_बार_ज़रूर pic.twitter.com/55Hrrrns6E — Bharat Tiwari (@BharatTiwari) October 12, 2022

Meanwhile, party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry said that Congress presidential polls will be held by secret ballot and no one will get to know who voted for whom, asserting that level-playing field has been ensured for both candidates.

