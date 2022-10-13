Congress Prez Polls: Shashi Tharoor Hints At Partisan Treatment By Few State Chiefs

Oct 13, 2022, 18:16 IST
MP Shashi Tharoor, who is running for Congress president, hinted at partisan treatment by state Congress chiefs  during his campaign for the internal polls.
Shashi Tharoor made these comments first on NDTV channel, while answering questions at a Townhall in Mumbai on Thursday.
 He said that the party chief was not available for him but would welcome Mallikarjun Kharge and instruc cadre to sit with him and be present. All this happened for one candidate but never for me," Tharoor said indicating of bias.
He said that though he was not complaining, but pointed out at the difference in treatment.

 Tharoor also said he had received an incomplete list of Congress delegates voting in Monday's polls and that there were lapses in the way the polls were being conducted especially after more than 20 years. The Congress MP said that he was also relying on the media to reach out to the Congress voters. (Inputs NDTV) 

Meanwhile, party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry said that  Congress presidential polls will be held by secret ballot and no one will get to know who voted for whom, asserting that level-playing field has been ensured for both candidates.

