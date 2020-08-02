NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi was discharged from hospital on Sunday, August 2 at 1 pm. She was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on Thursday evening, July 30 as a part of her routine medical examination.

DS Rana, chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital board management said that Gandhi was discharged from the hospital as her health condition was stable.

Sonia Gandhi on Thursday held a virtual meeting with her party's Rajya Sabha members and discussed the political situation in the country and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on India. The meeting was attended by top Congress leaders, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Sonia was earlier admitted in the same hospital last February due to stomach ache.