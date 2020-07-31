NEW DELHI: Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday evening for routine tests.

D S Rana, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said that “Congress President, Mrs. Sonia Gandhi has been admitted on Thursday evening at 7 PM to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. She has been admitted for routine tests and investigations. Her condition is currently stable."

Earlier, in February, Congress President was admitted to the same hospital after she complained of stomach ache.

On Thursday, Sonia Gandhi held a meeting with the party's Rajya Sabha members and discussed the current political situation with them. The meeting was organised through a video conference in which its top leaders, including former PM Manmohan Singh, participated. She asked Rahul Gandhi to return to the helm as soon as possible.