Congress Party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters Andhra Pradesh Today

Anantapur: After completing its journey in Karnataka, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Andhra Pradesh on Friday. The Congress yatra received a warm welcome from Andhra Pradesh Congress leaders Sailajanath and Raghuveera Reddy as the yatra juggernaut rolled in D Hirehal village in Anantapur district.

The Congress leader and party workers will spend the evening at Obulapuram in Anantapur district.

“Another remarkable day at hand! Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka - wherever the #BharatJodoYatra goes, love follows. Join us as we briefly step into Andhra Pradesh for another action-packed day,” Bharat Jodo Yatra tweeted today.

Another remarkable day at hand! Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka - wherever the #BharatJodoYatra goes, love follows. Join us as we briefly step into Andhra Pradesh for another action-packed day. Today's Schedule 👇 pic.twitter.com/wLYENbT1sU — Bharat Jodo (@bharatjodo) October 14, 2022

During the night, Rahul Gandhi will enter Bellary in neighbouring Karnataka. He would spend the night at Halakundhi Math in Bellary.

LIVE: #BharatJodoYatra | Ramparu to Halakundhi Mutt | Bellari | Karnataka https://t.co/TSRwdkyMHG — Bharat Jodo (@bharatjodo) October 14, 2022

Rahul Gandhi will take a break for the upcoming Congress presidential election October 17. He will resume his yatra and re-enter Andhra Pradesh the next day. The Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter AP through Aluru in Kurnool district. He is scheduled to continue his yatra through Adoni, Yemmiganur and Mantralayam till October 21, sources said.

