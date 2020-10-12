Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar is likely to join the BJP on Monday in New Delhi. She has been with the Congress for nearly six years. Khusbhu denied such reports and she refused to comment on this as she took off to Delhi on Sunday evening. To a specific question if she is still in the Congress then she said that, "I don't wish to say anything".

If Khushbu joins BJP then it would be clear that the saffron party will choose her as a candidate from Tamil Nadu for 2021 assembly elections. Khusbhu changed different parties in the past. She had joined the DMK in 2010. At the time she said that, "I think I made the right decision. I love to serve people. I want to work for the betterment of women."

Four years later, she joined Congress. Before leaving the Dravidian party, the actress said that, "Hard work for the DMK had been a one-way path." In 2014, she joined Congress and said that, "I finally feel I am home. Congress is the only party that could do good for the people of India and unite the country." She was not given a ticket for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and she was not even chosen for the upper house.

From a couple of days, speculations are doing rounds that Khusbhu might shift her loyalties to BJP. The actress' attitude towards BJP has been changed and she diverged from her party's stance by welcoming National Educational Policy, even tweeting an apology to party leader Rahul Gandhi for her differing views. On the other hand, she had strongly denied the rumours of her joining BJP. Even a few days ago, she criticised BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on certain issues.