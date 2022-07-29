Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Apologises to President Murmu

Jul 29, 2022, 21:08 IST
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday wrote to president Droupadi Murmu and apologised to her for his objectionable remark.

In a letter to the president, he said that he mistakenly used an incorrect word for her and it was a slip of tongue.

"I am writing to express my regret for having mistakenly used an incorrect word to describe the position you hold. I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue.

"I apologise and request you to accept the same," Chowdhury said in his letter to the president.

