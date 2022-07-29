Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Apologises to President Murmu

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday wrote to president Droupadi Murmu and apologised to her for his objectionable remark.

In a letter to the president, he said that he mistakenly used an incorrect word for her and it was a slip of tongue.

"I am writing to express my regret for having mistakenly used an incorrect word to describe the position you hold. I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue.

"I apologise and request you to accept the same," Chowdhury said in his letter to the president.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tenders apology to President Droupadi Murmu over "Rashtrapatni" remark. "...I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue. I apologise and request you to accept the same," reads his letter. pic.twitter.com/dM1shdVU2C — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

Also Read:Mother Has Right To Decide Surname Of Child After Demise Of Husband: SC