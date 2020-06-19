IMPHAL: A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led NDA government falls to a minority in Manipur Assembly, the Congress has moved the no-confidence motion against N Biren Singh-led government.

If the NDA government fails to prove its strength in the assembly, the saffron party will lose the power in the Manipur. BJP has formed the government in Manipur in 2017 with the majority of the leaders supporting the party despite Congress has emerged as a single largest party with 28 MLAs.

In Manipur assembly eight Congress MLAs had supported to NDA government in 2017. Out of which one MLA has already been disqualified and Manipur High Court, barred seven other MLAs from the assembly till the assembly speaker takes a final decision over their disqualification.

Added to that Three BJP MLAs resigned from the party and joined Congress on Wednesday. This has brought down the effective strength of the house to 49.

In these 49 MLAs, the BJP has the support of only 23 MLAs, while the congress now enjoys the majority with the support of 26.

Congress has moved this no-confidence motion after the Congress The National People’s Party (NPP) decided to support the Congress all the Four MLAs of the NPP are all cabinet ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh. NPP had formed an alliance with Congress.

Even one Trinamool Congress MLA and one independent MLA also supporting the new Secular Progressive Front or SPF alliance.

Now the SPF led by the former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, has appealed to teh governor Najma Heptullah to call a special assembly session to prove the strength of NDA government in the floor test.



