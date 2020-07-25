JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot demanded an Assembly Session as soon as possible. He claimed that he has the required numbers and called for an assembly session. The Congress MLAs in the Ashok Gehlot camp on Friday ended a five-hour dharna at the Raj Bhawan. He said that, "We requested him to call a session in a letter yesterday and we waited all night, but there was no response. We are ready to prove our majority. The opposition (BJP) should welcome it, but here it is ulti-ganga (opposite)."

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday said that he will go by the constitution. He said that "The date on which the meeting session is to be convened is just not talked about within the cupboard be aware and no approval has been given by the cupboard for a similar."

The Congress on Friday attacked Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra for not calling an assembly session by accusing him of abdicating his constitutional obligation and acting on the behest of the central government.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal told a virtual press conference that, "Today, there is a new concept of democracy and a new way for governors of states to function in this country. Governors are required to follow the Constitution and the laws, but the governors in this country are working on behalf of the Government of the Union.” He further added that "Governors are no longer protectors of the rule of law, but they are protectors of the party in power."

Congress leader Anand Sharma tweeted that, "The Supreme Court is the only hope to save constitutional democracy. India is watching whether or not the constitutional bench judgments and the Supreme Court's existing laws on floor tests will be complied with?"

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter and tweeted in Hindi. The tweet reads, "The nation shall be governed by the law and the constitution. Governments are created and operate on the basis of the mandate of the citizens. BJP's plot to topple the Rajasthan government is evident. This is an insult to the 8 crore Rajasthan people. The governor must call a meeting of the Assembly so that the truth comes in front of the nation."