Congress Leaders Change Profile Pic on Social Media to Nehru Holding Tiranga, Jairam Takes Swipe at RSS

New Delhi: Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders changed their social media display pictures to that of the Tricolour, and now Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and many other Congress leaders have also changed their social media display pictures to that of a national flag, however, in this image India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru is shown holding the national flag.

“Our Tiranga is the pride of our country, the Tiranga is in the heart of every Indian,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi on Wednesday.

After changing the display pic on social media, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh. Taking a fig at the Prime Minister, Ramesh asked if the organisation (without taking the name of RSS) that did not hoist the national flag at its headquarters in Nagpur for decades will comply with his “order”.



“In the Lahore session of 1929, while hoisting the flag on the banks of river Ravi, Pandit Nehru said, ‘Once again you have to remember that this flag has now been hoisted. As long as there is a single Indian man, woman, child alive, this tricolour should not be bowed,” Ramesh tweeted in Hindi.

वर्ष 1929 के लाहौर अधिवेशन में रावी नदी के तट पर झंडा फहराते हुए पंडित नेहरू ने कहा था "एक बार फिर आपको याद रखना है कि अब यह झंडा फहरा दिया गया है। जब तक एक भी हिंदुस्तानी मर्द, औरत, बच्चा जिंदा है, यह तिरंगा झुकना नहीं चाहिए।" देशवासियों ने ऐसा ही किया।#MyTirangaMyPride — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 3, 2022

Congress leader further tweeted saying, “We are putting the DP of our leader Nehru with tricolour in hand. But it seems that the message of the Prime Minister did not reach his own family.”

It may be recalled here that the PM Modi on Tuesday changed his display picture on social media accounts to the national flag and urged people to do the same as part of a collective movement to celebrate the tricolour.

