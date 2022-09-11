New Delhi: Joining the chorus over renaming of ceremonial boulevard formerly called Rajpath (King's Way) to Kartavya Path (Path of Duty), Congress leader Shashi Tharoor questioned the Centre’s move and asked if all the Raj Bhavans will be renamed as Kartavya Bhavans.

“If RajPath is renamed Kartavya Path, shouldn't all Raj Bhavans be renamed Kartavya Bhavans?" the Congress leader tweeted.

He also suggested the Central government consider changing the name of Rajasthan to ‘Kartavyasthan’.

“Why stop there? Rename Rajasthan as Kartavyasthan?” Tharoor trolled PM Modi.

Common sense on #KartavyaPath from @livemint : https://t.co/h08QFt6ZaA

If RajPath is to be renamed #KartavyaPath, shouldn't all Raj Bhavans become Kartavya Bhavans?

Why stop there? Rename Rajasthan as Kartavyasthan? — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 10, 2022

Earlier on Friday, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra fired a salvo of jibes at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the renaming of Rajpath to Kartavya Path.

The Trinamool leader sarcastically remarked that “Will all Raj Bhavan be now called Kartavya Bhavan?” She criticised the Centre’s move through a few tweets.

Will all Raj Bhavans be now known as Kartavya Bhavans? — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 9, 2022

Taking potshots at the newly appointed Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, Moitra used a series of puns, replacing the Raj with Kartavya.

Meanwhile new BJP in charge for WB can ride on the Kartavyadhani Express to Sealdah enjoying his Kartavya kachoris followed by a nice sweet Kartavya bhog. Yummy. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) September 10, 2022

In the above tweet, Rajdhani Express becomes Kartavyadhani Express, Raj Kachoris become Kartavya kachoris and Raj Bhog becomes Kartavya bhog in the taunts.

It is worth mentioning that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his August 15 speech had spelt out five pledges to make India a developed nation by 2047 including removing all marks of colonial domination in the country. Modi inaugurated the Kartavya Path on September 8.

“Kingsway (Rajpath), the symbol of slavery, has become a matter of history from today and has been erased forever. Today a new history has been created in the form of 'Kartavya Path'. I congratulate all the countrymen for their freedom from yet another identity of slavery, in this Amrit Kaal of independence,” PM Modi said in his inauguration speech.

During his speech on 76th Independence Day, PM @narendramodi laid out 'Panch Pran' for #AmritKaal. One such Pran is to 'remove any trace of colonial mindset'. A major step in this direction would be the inauguration of renovated #KartavyaPath by the PM, today evening.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/qWwQXnwpNq — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) September 8, 2022

The BJP has also said that the renaming of the Rajpath, which also hosts some of the most important government ministries, to Kartavya Path is an effort to shed India's colonial baggage.