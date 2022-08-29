New Delhi: Days after quitting Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad said he did not want to get out of the grand old party but he was ‘forced’ to leave. Addressing a battery of reporters outside his residence in Delhi, Azad took a dig at Congress over his resignation and said, “Modi is an excuse, they have had an issue with me since the G23 letter was written. They never wanted anyone to write to them, question them.”

In late 2020, 23 senior Congress leaders demanded for an overhaul of leadership in the party and sought an organisational rejig. The group came to be known as G23. Both Azad and Sibal continued to defy the party’s stand on several occasions.

Azad accused the Congress of destroying the consultative mechanism and criticised Rahul Gandhi for allowing a ‘new coterie’ of inexperienced sycophants (to run party affairs).”

“Several (Congress) meetings happened, but not even a single suggestion was taken,” he said.

In his hard-hitting 5 page note to party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi, Azad claimed that she was just a nominal head and all the major decisions were taken by “Shri Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs”.

“My respect for Sonia Gandhi is same as 30 yrs back, respect for Rahul Gandhi is same as that befitting Indira Gandhi's family,Rajiv-Sonia Gandhi's son. Personally, I pray for his long life. We tried to make him a successful leader but he's not interested,” Azad added.

Meanwhile, several political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday met veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. An ex-Congress leader Salman Nizami informed that under the leadership of Azad, a new national party will be launched and it will begin its work from Jammu and Kashmir.

Will not join BJP as it will not help my politics in Jammu & Kashmir; this is Cong propaganda against me: Ghulam Nabi Azad — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 29, 2022

