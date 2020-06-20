BHOPAL: Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and Congress-turned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia and another BJP leader Sumer Singh Solanki won the Rajya Sabha elections 2020 from Madhya Pradesh on Friday, June 19.

The BJP leaders Scindia and Solanki won the Rajya Sabha election with 56 and 55 votes respectively while Congress leader Singh won with 57 votes out of the 206 votes from Madhya Pradesh.

Kamal Nath, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister greeted Digvijaya Singh for winning the Rajya Sabha elections 2020, and over his re-election to the upper house.

In Meghalaya, Dr WR Kharlukhi, candidate of Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) won the Rajya Sabha seat by defeating Congress candidate Kennedy Khyriem.

In Manipur, BJP Candidate Leisemba Sanajaoba won the Rajya Sabha seat by defeating Congress candidate T Mangibabu.

In Rajasthan, Congress won two seats.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and BJP won one seat each in Jharkhand.

Rajya Sabha elections for 19 seats across eight states were held on Friday, June 19. The elections which were to be held on March 26 were postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Voting for four Rajya Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat, three seats each from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, two seats from Jharkhand, and one seat each from Manipur, Mizoram and Meghalaya were held yesterday.