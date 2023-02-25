Congress Determined to Unseat BJP from Power in 2024: Kharge 

Raipur: Riding on the success of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ Congress is planning to unseat the BJP-led government from the Centre. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the party is ready to form an alliance with like-minded parties to remove BJP from the power in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the party's 85th plenary session in Raipur on Saturday, Mallikarjun Kharge targetted the BJP at the Centre and alleged that the saffron party is making an effort to ‘destroy’ democracy. He asserted that the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ proved that only Congress can provide decisive leadership to the country.

“We are ready to strive for the welfare of the people of our country and (will make) whatever sacrifices that are required,” Congress president said.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi described the Rahul Gandhi-led ‘‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, ‘ a turning point’ for the party. She addressed the gathering on the second day of Congress’ 3-day session here and said she was glad that her innings could conclude with the party’s mass outreach programmed.

Taking a swipe at the BJP and it’s ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Sonia Gandhi said this is a challenging time for Congress and the country.

“BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have captured and subverted every single institution in the country. It ruthlessly silences any voice of Opposition. It has caused economic ruin by favouring a few businessmen,” she said.

Yatra has come as a turning point. It has proved that the people of India overwhelmingly want harmony, tolerance & equality. It has renewed the rich legacy of dialogue between our party & the people. The Congress stands with the people & fights for them. : Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji pic.twitter.com/ySflezWHWx — Congress (@INCIndia) February 25, 2023

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was accorded a grand welcome by the party workers when she arrived at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur to attend the party’s plenary session on Saturday. Raipur Mayor Aijaz Dhebar said the party had laid out a red carpet for Priyanka Gandhi with over 6,000 kg of roses to cover the 2-km stretch of road to the event venue.

Also Read: Youth Kills Friend Over Relationship with a Girl in Hyderabad