Congress Chief Polls 2022: GOP to Elect a Non-Gandhi President on Monday

New Delhi: Congress is all set to vote to elect its next president on Monday. The party delegates will elect the first non-Gandhi party chief in more than two decades. Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge and Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor are in the fray for the party’s top job, however, Kharge is considered to be favourite due to his closeness to the Gandhi family.

Massive arrangements have been made for the polling that will begin across the country at 10 am tomorrow. The delegates have been given identity cards of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) bar codes.

Across the country, over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form the electoral college and the delegates will exercise their franchise to pick the party boss in a secret ballot. The party has set up 65 polling booths across the country.

The ballot paper will have the names of two candidates Mallikarjun Kharge & Shashi Tharoor on it and the electors have been instructed to put a tick (✓) mark against the preferred candidates’ name, said the Congress party Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry in a statement.

Breaking News: the @incIndia Election Authority has changed the requirement for a vote from writing “1” against the preferred candidate’s name to a ✅ tick mark. Delegates please note — a tick mark is needed in the box next to my name! pic.twitter.com/IVy8AbGsMt — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 16, 2022

The counting of votes will be taken up on October 19 and the results will be declared the same day. Only two candidates Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are in the fray and none from the Gandhi family is running for the top post.