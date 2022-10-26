Congress Chief Kharge Dissolves CWC, Sets Up Steering Committee 

New Delhi: After taking charge as a Congress chief, Mallikarjun Kharge formed a Steering Committee on Wednesday. Most of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and the party's ex-presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been retained in the 47-member Steering Committee.

Until the party’s plenary session is held in March next year and a new Congress Working Committee is formed, the Steering Committee will function as apex decision-making body.

“As per Article XV (b) of the Constitution of the Indian National Congress, the Congress president has constituted the Steering Committee which would function in place of the Congress Working Committee,” AICC general secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said in the order.

Earlier in the day, the members of the Congress Working Committee tendered their resignations as part of the convention. The new party chief then put together his own team.

“All the CWC members, AICC general secretaries and in-charges have tendered their resignation to Congress president,” Venugopal added.

He added that Kharge will continue to seek the advice of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi wherever required as their advice will benefit the party.

