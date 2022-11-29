Congress Chief Kharge Calls PM Modi Ravan, BJP Hits Back

Ahmedabad: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's comparison of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ‘Ravan’ has evoked strong reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a rally in Ahmedabad ahead of Assembly polls next month, Kharge targeted the BJP for heavily relying on PM Modi for campaigning in elections.

“Modi ji is Prime Minister. Forgetting his work, he keeps campaigning in corporation elections, MLA elections, MP elections, everywhere... All the time he's talking about himself - 'You don't have to see anyone else, just look at Modi and vote'. How many times do we see your face? How many forms do you have? Do you have 100 heads like Ravan?” Kharge said this during a rally in Behrampur area of Ahmedabad on Monday night.

He slammed the BJP for seeking votes in the name of PM Modi in every election in the country.

“I've been seeing that votes are sought in the name of Modiji, be it municipality elections, corporation elections or state elections...Ask for votes in the name of the candidate. Is Modi going to come and work at the municipality? Is he going to help you in times of your need,” the Congress President posed a question to the saffron party.

Notably, BJP-ruled Gujarat’s 182-member Assembly is going to polls next month. The polling will be held in two phases on Dec.1 and 5. PM Modi is busy campaigning for the BJP candidates in the state.

The Congress veteran leader’s remark on PM Modi has not gone down well with the BJP as it evoked strong reactions from the party leader.

“Bereft of any development agenda and support from the people, the Congress is out to abuse Gujarat and Gujaratis,” Gujarat CM Patel said in a tweet.

Bereft of any development agenda and support from the people, Congress is out to abuse Gujarat and Gujaratis. The statement made by Kharge ji against PM @narendramodi ji is testimony to their hate for Gujaratis. People of Gujarat will reject them this time too for such behaviour. — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) November 29, 2022

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya said ‘Congress continues to insult Gujarat and it’s son.’ He also shared the video clip of Kharge’s controversial speech.

“Unable to take the heat of Gujarat election, pushed to the fringe, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge loses control over his words, calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ravan. From "Maut ka Saudagar" to "Ravan", Congress continues to insult Gujarat and its son...,” Malviya tweeted.

Unable to take the heat of Gujarat election, pushed to the fringe, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge loses control over his words, calls Prime Minister Narendra Modi “Ravan”. From “Maut ka Saudagar” to “Ravan”, Congress continues to insult Gujarat and it’s son… pic.twitter.com/je5lkU4HBw — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 29, 2022

BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra criticised Kharge for his derogatory remark against PM Modi. He said the Congress leader has not only insulted PM Modi but also every Gujarati.

“Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ravana is a grave insult to every Gujarati and it is an insult which is rubbed into every Gujarati which only reflects the mentality of the party (Congress),” Patra said.

Also Read: RBI to Roll Out First Pilot for retail Digital Rupee on Dec 1

(With news agencies inputs)

