Congress Bharat Jodho Yatra Schedule in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Saturday was delayed due to rains in Karnataka. Rahul Gandhi's 22-day passage of the Yatra in Karnataka will be a 20-day yatra with the omission of the Gubbi and Sira Assembly constituencies. He arrived at Gundlupet in Karnataka on Friday morning from Gudalur in Tamil Nadu. He will spend 20 days covering 511 km in Karnataka during his march which started from Kanyakumari on September 7 to Jammu on January 30, 2023.

The yatra will march to Adoni in Andhra Pradesh and return to Karnataka to traverse through the Raichur district before entering Telangana. The Bharat Jodo Yatra will be for 4 days in Andhra Pradesh and the yatra will march to Maharashtra and ends in Telangana.

Maharashtra Jodo Yatra Observation team reached Telangana today and they have said that the yatra will march to Telangana on October 24. TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy said that they have discussed the formation of a coordination team with the leaders of Telangana and Maharashtra and further stated that it is a great opportunity for the Congress leaders to participate in this journey which is a crucial part of the history. Just like Gandhi's Dandi March, Bharath Jodo Yatra will be in history forever.

