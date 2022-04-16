New Delhi: Through its national-level digital membership drive, Congress welcomed 2.6 crore new members into the party. The digital membership drive ended on Friday. Rahul Gandhi was the first Congress leader to be enrolled as a digital member and party chief Sonia Gandhi was the last person who enrolled for the digital membership.

In a press release, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said, the Congress managed to add 2.6 crore members across all booths in assembly segments through the digital membership drive.

Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi has enrolled as a digital member of the Congress on the last day of the digital membership drive today. Transforming to changing needs of time has been Congress' way from the get go. We pledge to amplify your voice louder than ever before. pic.twitter.com/i2ky0fMiRZ — Congress (@INCIndia) April 15, 2022

“These are all verified members, enrolled into the party by a designated enroller using a proprietary mobile phone app called Congress Membership App,” the release said.

During the membership drive which began on November 01, 2021, a network of over 5 lakh party approved enrolling agents went door-to-door to enroll new members in the party fold across the country.

“Ever since we started the drive, the key focus has been on the quality of membership, not just quantity. Every member is verified at three levels -- voter ID, photograph and phone number. The drive was strictly access controlled and only verified enrollers could use the membership app," said Praveen Chakravarty, Chairman, AICC data analytics department.

In a departure from the previous years, the Congress decided to implement the digital membership drive in addition to the standard [a[er membership process. The digital membership is for five year from 2022-2027, the party added.

