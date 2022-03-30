Congratulatory Messages pour in as Konkan Railway Completes 100 Percent Electrification

Konkan Railway has completed 100 percent electrification on its entire 741 km long route. The railway lines between Roha in Maharashtra and Thokur in Karnataka have been electrified. As per the media release by the Konkan Railway, the electrification of railway lines will bring about Rs 150 crore savings on fuel, reduce dependence on diesel and also set new benchmarks for sustainable development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Konkan Railway for this accomplishment and congratulated the entire Konkan Railway team on Twitter for successfully accomplishing the ‘Mission 100 percent Electrification.

Congratulations to the entire @KonkanRailway Team for the remarkable success of ‘Mission 100% Electrification’ and setting new benchmarks of sustainable development. https://t.co/NB0DAZIVNz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2022

The foundation stone for the electrification of the entire 741 km long route was laid in November 2015 and the cost of the electrification project is Rs 1287 crore. The Commissioner of Railway Safety’s (CRS) inspection of the entire stretch has been carried out in six phases. The YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy has also sent his congratulatory message to the Konkan Railway team through Twitter.