NEW DELHI: The much awaited Congress Party presidential polls commenced on Monday where senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are in a face-off for the post of AICC chief. The Congress party is all set to have a non-Gandhi president after more than 24 years.This is the sixth time in the party's 137-year history that polls for the AICC President is being conducted.

Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form the electoral college to pick the party chief in a secret ballot.

Voting commenced at the AICC headquarters in Delhi at 10 am and at over 65 polling booths across the country.

Party chief Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cast their vote at the AICC headquarters.

हमारे लिए लोकतंत्र हमारी धमनियों में रक्त के साथ बहने वाला विचार है और इसकी हर हाल में रक्षा करेंगे, मजबूत करेंगे। कांग्रेस मुख्यालय में अध्यक्ष पद के लिए जारी मतदान और कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी जी। pic.twitter.com/FyccfkWW0b — Congress (@INCIndia) October 17, 2022

Rahul Gandhi will be voting at the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' campsite in Karnataka's Sanganakallu in Ballari along with around 40 are PCC delegates.

Contestants Shashi Tharoor will cast his vote at the Kerala Congress headquarters at Thiruvananthapuram, while Kharge will cast his vote at the Karnataka Congress office in Bengaluru.

