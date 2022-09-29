New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh announced that he will be contesting for the position of Congress president. He said on Thursday that he will file his nomination form tomorrow.

“Today I have come here to collect my nomination form (for Congress president elections) and will file it tomorrow,” ANI quoted Singh as saying.

The other prominent candidate for the post of Congress president Shashi Tharoor will also file the nominations for the president's post on Friday. The nomination process for election to Congress next president will continue till September 30 and the election result will be declared on October 19.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met with Sonia Gandhi today afternoon after some delay amid turmoil over the Congress president election and the Rajasthan crisis. Later, he announced that he was withdrawing from the Congress presidential race.

“Have always been a disciplined soldier of the Congress,” the Rajasthan CM said. He also said that he felt sorry and have apologised to Sonia Gandhi for the developments in Rajasthan.

Received a visit from ⁦@digvijaya_28⁩ this afternoon. I welcome his candidacy for the Presidency of our Party. We both agreed that ours is not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest among colleagues. All we both want is that whoever prevails, @incIndia will win!✋🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Df6QdzZoRH — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 29, 2022

So far, there were two names from Congress doing rounds for the Congress President election. Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor and Ashok Gehlot. In the run up to the party polls, Rajasthan CM Gehlot had emerged as the top contender for the post of Congress president.

