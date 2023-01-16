Cong Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Attacks BJP’s Double Engine, Says 115 Suicides Per Day

New Delhi: Attacking the double engine government of model of the BJP and Prime Minister, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that 115 people are committing suicide every day/

Taking to Twitter, Kharge wrote: “In #GujaratModel of BJP, 9 daily wagers die by suicide every day in Gujarat, 115 daily wagers commit suicide every day in India. Your ‘Double Engine’ has crushed the aspirations of the poor under its deadly wheels !”

Kharge accused the saffron party of creating divisions and hatred in the society. He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra is trying to remove hatred from the people.

Recently, during his public rally in Haryana’s Panipat, the Congress president had criticised the Centre for launching Agniveer Scheme and said Haryana has become a champion in unemployment.

