Condolences Pour In For Indu Jain, Times Group Chairman

May 14, 2021, 09:53 IST
- Sakshi Post

Indu Jain, chairman of the Times Group died on Thursday evening at the age of 84. Times Now in a tweet called Indu Jain a "lifelong spiritual seeker, pioneering philanthropist, distinguished patron of the arts, and passionate proponent of women's rights." Condolences pour in over Indu Jain's death. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted as, "Saddened by the demise of Times Group Chairperson Smt. Indu Jain Ji. She will be remembered for her community service initiatives, passion towards India's progress and deep-rooted interest in our culture. I recall my interactions with her. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti."

Amit Shah wrote, "The passing away of Smt. Indu Jain Ji, Chairperson of Times Group is deeply saddening. Nation will always remember her for the unparalleled compassion, hard work and philanthropic works. My condolences to her family and the entire Times Group in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "In Indu Jain, Chairperson of Times Group, we always had a very tall spiritual leader, passionate philanthropist, a connoisseur of arts & a soulful being. Her passing away is a big loss to us. My heartfelt condolences to Sri @vineetjaintimes, members of Jain & Times families."

