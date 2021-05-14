Condolences Pour In For Indu Jain, Times Group Chairman

Indu Jain, chairman of the Times Group died on Thursday evening at the age of 84. Times Now in a tweet called Indu Jain a "lifelong spiritual seeker, pioneering philanthropist, distinguished patron of the arts, and passionate proponent of women's rights." Condolences pour in over Indu Jain's death.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted as, "Saddened by the demise of Times Group Chairperson Smt. Indu Jain Ji. She will be remembered for her community service initiatives, passion towards India's progress and deep-rooted interest in our culture. I recall my interactions with her. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti."

Amit Shah wrote, "The passing away of Smt. Indu Jain Ji, Chairperson of Times Group is deeply saddening. Nation will always remember her for the unparalleled compassion, hard work and philanthropic works. My condolences to her family and the entire Times Group in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, "In Indu Jain, Chairperson of Times Group, we always had a very tall spiritual leader, passionate philanthropist, a connoisseur of arts & a soulful being. Her passing away is a big loss to us. My heartfelt condolences to Sri @vineetjaintimes, members of Jain & Times families."

As an advanced spiritual seeker,Smt #InduJain tested many waters, exploring a variety of techniques &paths with a passion. Eventually, she felt that she had found her path in @ArtofLiving &Vedantic wisdom: Gurudev @SriSri Ji https://t.co/495xcab4vu @timesofindia @vineetjaintimes pic.twitter.com/gPWSXF8YMU — Swamiji (@AOLSwamiji) May 14, 2021

The passing away of Indu Jain ji, Chairperson of the Times Group fills me with grief. She led a life that contributed to the arts and culture. Her social work created impact & value. My sincere condolences to her family. Om Shanti. — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 14, 2021

Saddened by the demise of Times Group Chairperson and renowned philanthropist Smt. Indu Jain Ji. She selflessly ran various community service initiatives and was a great advocate of women's rights. My deepest condolences to her family & the entire Times group. Om Shanti Shanti pic.twitter.com/xhkBSLp9QB — Adesh Gupta (@adeshguptabjp) May 13, 2021

A beautiful letter written on the ‘art of dying’ by #InduJain pic.twitter.com/4axZtWuu7l — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 13, 2021

Saddened to hear Smt. Indu Jain, Chairperson of Times Group- spiritual seeker, pioneering philanthropist, distinguished patron of the arts and proponent of women's rights is no longer amongst us. Condolences to @vineetjaintimes ji & Times Family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZdOmPafHMC — Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) May 13, 2021