Complete Lockdown in Tamil Nadu on Jan 23, Says MK Stalin

Chennai: Officials state that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin imposed a state-wide lockdown on January 23 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Chief Minister said the decision was made in light of the state's growing caseload and the public's best interests.

Restrictions and relaxations that were in place during the January 16 lockdown will be maintained during the January 23 lockdown.

Also Read: UP Elections: BJP Targets Muslim Women Beneficiaries of Govt Schemes

People arriving at railway terminals and bus stations can be transported using auto-rickshaws, taxis, and other vehicles. However, mobile apps must be downloaded to reserve the time and location from which the customer will be picked up.

The Chief Minister further urged Tamil Nadu residents to follow the government's instructions on the "lockdown day" and avoid unnecessary travel.