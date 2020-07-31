NEW DELHI: Banks across the country will have as many as 10 holidays in August 2020, according to Reserve Bank of India. Banks will be closed on August 1st on the occasion of Bakrid in many towns across the country. Besides that there are several public holidays for which banks will remain closed in the month of August. Considering the Sundays and second and fourth Saturday holidays, bank employees in most parts of the country, will be working only for 14 days in the month.

List of bank holidays across the country:

August 1 - Bakrid

August 15 - Independence Day

August 3 - Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Jaipur, Kanpur and Lucknow banks will be closed on account of Raksha Bandhan

August 11: Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Chennai and Patna banks will remain closed due to Sri Krishna Janmastami.

August 12: Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Dehradun Bhopal, Jaipur, Kanpur, Jammu, Lucknow, Raipur, Shillong, Ranchi, Srinagar and Shimla banks will be closed because of Sri Krishna Janmashtami.

August 13: Imphal Banks will remain closed due to Patriot's Day

August 20: Guwahati banks will be shut for Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

August 21: Gangtok banks will be closed for Teej

August 22: Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Belapur banks will remain closed for Vinayaka Chavithi.

August 31: Gangtok, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram banks will be closed due to Indra Yatra and ThiruvOnam.

Given the fact that banks will function only for 14 days, those having important transactional business with the banks will really have follow this list of holidays to avoid inconvenience in any manner.