Complaint Against Sadhguru for Displaying Protected Reptile at Chikballapur Event

A complaint has been registered against Jaggi Vasudev, aka Sadhguru for allegedly trapping and displaying a rat snake (endangered species) during an October 9 event which was attended by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The complaint has been filed by a member of Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals(SPCA). The complainant claimed that Sadhguru violated the Wildlife Protection Act (WLPA) 1972 by displaying a protected reptile at Chikballapur event.

“The Respected Sadhguru was displaying an illegally captured, inappropriately stored rat snake for N no of days which is protected under Schedule 2 of the WLPA. The snake was displayed under blazing lights on the stage in front of a crowd by Sri Sadhguru. This happened between the 9th and 10th of October. The snake was not handed over to the Forest Department till date,” the letter stated.

Complaint against founder of @ishafoundation @SadhguruJV for using rat snake at event in Chickballapur October 9. The programme was attended by Chief Minister @BSBommai and Minister @mla_sudhakar. Read: https://t.co/qL9cvCtb8b pic.twitter.com/ECsvVY4YyN — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) October 16, 2022

