Complaint Against Sadhguru for Displaying Protected Reptile at Chikballapur Event

Oct 16, 2022, 19:33 IST
- Sakshi Post

A complaint has been registered against Jaggi Vasudev, aka Sadhguru for allegedly trapping and displaying a rat snake (endangered species) during an October 9 event which was attended by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The complaint has been filed by a member of Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals(SPCA). The complainant claimed that Sadhguru violated the Wildlife Protection Act (WLPA) 1972 by displaying a protected reptile at Chikballapur event. 

“The Respected Sadhguru was displaying an illegally captured, inappropriately stored rat snake for N no of days which is protected under Schedule 2 of the WLPA. The snake was displayed under blazing lights on the stage in front of a crowd by Sri Sadhguru. This happened between the 9th and 10th of October. The snake was not handed over to the Forest Department till date,” the letter stated.  

Tags: 
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasydev
Isha Foundation
Rat Snake
Wildlife Protection Act
