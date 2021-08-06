Compensation for Hit and Run Accident Victims May be Raised to 2 Lakhs

New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has suggested a scheme to increase the compensation amount for victims of hit-and-run accidents.

According to official figures, there were 4,49,002 traffic accidents in the country in 2019, resulting in 1,51,113 deaths.

On August 2, the government published a draft proposal for the scheme.

According to an official statement released on Wednesday, August 4, the Scheme for Compensation of Hit and Run Accident Victims aims to improve "compensation (from Rs 12,500 to Rs 50,000 for grievous hurt and from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2,00,000 for death)."

"This scheme will supersede the earlier Solatium Scheme, 1989," it stated.

The government has recommended a mechanism for comprehensive investigations of traffic incidents in the draft programme. For rapid claim settlements, there will be a Detailed Accident Report (DAR) and its reporting, as well as timeframes for different parties.

The government will establish a Motor Vehicles Accident Fund, which will be used to compensate victims of hit-and-run accidents and provide care for those who have been injured.

Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, recently told the Rajya Sabha that 536 people were killed and 1,655 people were injured in 'hit-and-run' accidents in the national capital in 2019.

According to the proposed scheme, the police will finish their investigation of the criminal case within 60 days of the accident.

Stakeholder feedback is due in 30 days, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.