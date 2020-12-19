College Clerk Sexually Tortures Woman For 21 yrs, Then Murders Her

Lucknow: An affair with a clerk while studying in college led to the death of a woman. The clerk, who had been harassing her for 21 years, brutally murdered her with the help of friends and occupied the house.

The tragic incident came to light recently in Uttar Pradesh. According to police, a woman from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh had an affair with a clerk named Ramesh Singh while studying in college. Ramesh took photos and videos while the two were alone.

After that she dropped out of college and wanted to start a new life. However, Ramesh did not leave her and kept threatening and sexually harassing her. His harassment did not stop even when she got married. He told her husband about their relationship which led to her divorce.

Ramesh used to come to her house often after the death of the woman's father. He also took his two friends Chandra Shekhar and Dilip Kumar with him to the woman’s house.

On March 12, 2020, Ramesh and his friends murdered the woman while her mother was not at home and buried her body. They later robbed the woman’s gold jewelry and occupied some part of the house.

Her mother approached the police after the daughter went missing. She complained that the three had murdered her daughter. But the police did not care much about it. She then approached the court. Following the court order, police then registered a case against three persons and will arrest the trio soon.