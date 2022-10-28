Coimbatore Blast : Tamil Nadu BJP Still Unsure Over Call for Bandh on Oct 31

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP seems to be undecided whether to hold a bandh on October 31 in Coimbatore or not. BJP's state unit chief K Annamalai on Friday told the Madras High Court that the saffron party had not given any call for shutdown in the city while the party’s Mahila Morcha national president, Vanathi Sreenivasan, who also represents Coimbatore South assembly constituency said that the bandh will be observed on October 31 as scheduled. She said terrorism should be dealth an iron hand.

The demand for bandh comes in the wake of a car blast in Coimbatore on October 23. The state police have so far arrested six people in connection with the blast case.

Instead of DMK cadres wasting time by parading & burning my effigies, request them to ask their @arivalayam party President & @CMOTamilnadu to speak about the #CoimbatoreBlast! That will be a genuine service to the people of Tamil Nadu. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/jb8u4DgLT4 — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) October 28, 2022

Advocate RC Paul Kanagaraj, the counsel for Annamalai told the court that the party has not decided on the form of protest against the Coimbatore blast. The court observed that it would wait and watch the form of protests the party would be carrying out on October 31 and adjourned the hearing of the PIL to November 1.

A Coimbatore-based businessman, Vengadesh had filed a PIL in the court claiming the BJP leaders were not satisfied with the Tamil Nadu government’s investigation in the bomb blast case and accused the saffron party leaders of pressurising the traders and businessmen to close their shops and businesses on October 31 in solidarity with the bandh call.