Coastal Karnataka on Red Alert for Heavy Rains

The ferocious monsoon in the coastal and Malnad regions is predicted to regress momentarily after July 25, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The rain on Thursday and Friday was linked to the prevailing low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal region, according to officials.

An offshore trough has swept across the peninsular region from Maharashtra to the Kerala coast, causing extensive rainfall, according to GS Patil, Director, IMD, Bengaluru. "This is owing to a well-marked low-pressure system off the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal over the north-west of the Bay of Bengal," Patil explained.

As a result, heavy rainfall is forecast in coastal Karnataka till July 27, followed by similar bouts of intermittent rain in the north and south interiors of the state. In Uttara Kannada, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada, the IMD has issued a red alert until Saturday morning.

