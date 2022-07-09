Chitrakoot (UP): In a tragic accident, at least six people died and two were seriously injured when a speeding vehicle crashed into them on Saturday in this district, police said. The jeep driver has been arrested, the police official added.

According to the Chitrakoot Additional Superintendent of Police Shailendra Rai said the tomato carrying vehicle ran over eight people. The unfortunate incident took place in Rauli Kalyanpur village of Baharatkup police station area early this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Naresh (35), Arvind (21), Ramswaroop (25), Chhakka (32) and Somdutt (25) who died on the spot, while Bhanupratap (32) succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Bhagwandas (45) and Ramnarayan (50) are in serious condition, police said. All the victims were residents of Jari village in Banda district and came to Rauli Kalyanpur village to attend a marriage function, the Additional Superintendent of Police said.

Condoling the loss of lives in the Chitrakoot accident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

“UP CM Yogi Adityanath has deeply condoled the death of people in the road accident in the Chitrakoot area of the district. The Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. The Chief Minister has directed the officials to immediately provide proper treatment and relief to those injured in the accident,” UP CM Office tweeted.

“The Chief Minister has given instructions to provide assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the dead and 50,000 to the injured and instructed to take strict action against the pickup driver,” it said in another tweet.

(With inputs from PTI)

