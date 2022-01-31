Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that Sant Ravidas Jayanti will be celebrated across the state on February 16. Additionally, the state will introduce new schemes, if necessary, for the development and welfare of the scheduled caste community. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was addressing the felicitation ceremony organized by Ahirwar Samaj at Shahganj in Sehore.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the state government is providing free books, scholarships, and hostel facilities to the children of scheduled castes, tribes, and poor families, besides giving medical, engineering fees to the meritorious children. He said that the government is providing Pradhan Mantri Awas accommodation to the poor, so that poor people can also live with dignity. Beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana honored Chief Minister Shri Chouhan.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that free ration is being provided under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan and Mukhyamantri Annapurna Yojna, so that poor families do not face any difficulty in their livelihood. He said that 10 thousand rupees are being given to small traders without interest under the Pradhan Mantri Swa-nidhi and Chief Minister Street Vendor Scheme to start business again. Through Ayushman card, now any poor person can get treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in the best private hospital. He said that many economic activities are being conducted by self-help groups for women to become financially empowered. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that bank linkage of Rs.200 crore is being done every month to self-help groups of the state. Many self-help groups are doing excellent work in the state.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Employment Day would be celebrated on February 25 so that the maximum number of youth could be provided employment and self-employment. Appreciating the Pradhan Mantri Awas built by Shahganj urban body in Ward No. 4 and 5, he said that the Pradhan Mantri Awas can be constructed by other bodies of the state in a systematic and beautiful manner by taking lessons from Shahganj. In ward no. 4 and 5 of Shahganj, 176 houses have been built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and 44 houses have been approved under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The Chief Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 50,000 each to the next of kin of three persons who died during the Corona period. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan met the women of self-help groups and inquired about the economic activities of the group.

Health and Family Welfare and District In-charge Minister Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary, MP Shri Ramakant Bhargava, former MLA Shri Rajendra Singh Rajput and President of Ahirwar Samaj Shri Narmada Prasad were present.

