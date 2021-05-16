CM Kejriwal Extends Lockdown Till May 24 in Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that the Covid19 induced lockdown in the city will further be extended till May 24. Confirming the same, the CM spoke to media reporters and shared that now the lockdown will be lifted off, next Monday and not tomorrow.

CM Kejriwal shared that the city has come really far and made some good improvements in the past couple of weeks. They cannot go back to increase numbers due to the lifting of the lockdown. It is best to continue this as the results can be seen in the dropping numbers.

The city is seeing a good recovery rate as the recovery numbers have increased and daily cases have decreased. As of Saturday, Delhi reported 6,500 new cases which are way less when compared to last month numbers and even Friday’s report. On Friday, a total of 8,506 cases were reported. Since the second week of April, Delhi has been reporting above 10,000 cases every day, so the Friday numbers came as a sign of relief. The relief further extended to Saturday.

It is not the time we become complacent. The numbers are dropping because everyone is following the Covid norms. We have to continue this way for some more time, added the CM. Since the people as well cooperated, it was possible to see this dip. But it doesn’t mean that we become complacent again. You need to follow the Covid safety norms like wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing. With continued efforts, we can make further developments, he shared.

Speaking about the Delhi metro, Kejriwal said that it will not resume service. Restrictions will continue for another week. Similarly, other guidelines such as no mass gathering and allowing travel only in emergency cases shall be continued.

The lockdown was announced on April 19 and was to last for a week. This is the fourth extension and with it, the lockdown in Delhi has lasted for over a month now.

After going through a very tough time, the city was able to see this day. If we start ignoring the rules again, it will be difficult to control the situation. The government is arranging for more oxygen cylinders, ICU beds and other necessary resources. We need to be prepared and ready in case of any circumstantial change. Let’s continue with the dropping numbers, shared Kejriwal.