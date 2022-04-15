CM Chouhan to Inaugurate First-ever MP Auto Show 2022 in Indore on April 28

Bhopal: The Government of Madhya Pradesh has planned to organise the first-ever ‘Madhya Pradesh Auto Show 2022’ from 28th to 30th April 2022, at the Super Corridor Square near Indore Airport & NATRAX, Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The hon’ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, will inaugurate the show, following which he will engage with industry leaders in a session focused on ‘Automobile industry driving India’s economic growth.’

Encouraging the automotive industry leaders and investors to become a part of MP’s growth story, CM Chouhan said, “Madhya Pradesh is all set to play a pivotal role in the economic development of 21st century India. Progressive policies, business friendly environment and proactive government is moving the state on a fast growth trajectory. I urge the investor community to be a part of this fascinating story.”

The first-ever edition of the ‘Madhya Pradesh Auto Show’ will have exhibits showcasing newest technologies, product launches, convergence of world class technologies and auto engineering brilliance under one roof. The show will have seminars led by industry leaders on four topics:

Auto industry – Driving India’s Economic Growth

Green Mobility – Innovative Solutions for Sustainable Future

Emerging Technologies – Reshaping the future of Mobility

Resilience and Growth of Auto MSMEs & Start-ups in Post-Covid Era

These sessions will explore and present perspectives on global and domestic trends impacting the growth of the auto industry. There will be two rounds of B2B & B2G meetings and about 10 Buyer-Seller meetings to explore collaborative opportunities to develop a sustainable ecosystem for Auto and Ancillary sector in Madhya Pradesh. In order to engage the potential buyers and investors, the state government has also prepared a host of activities like superbike and vintage car rally at Pithampur’s National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX).

The Auto Expo, which is expected to host over 2,000 guests from different parts of the country, is being organised by the state government in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA).

Madhya Pradesh houses one of the leading Auto clusters of India at Pithampur near Indore, and Mandideep, near Bhopal. There are more than 30 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and 200 auto component manufacturers present in the state, which employ a workforce of 200,000 technical professionals.