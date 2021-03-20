Close Alcohol Stores On Friday Like Meat Shops On Tuesday: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: The President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi recently called out the Gurgaon Municipal Corporation for their decision on meat shops and said that, by this logic, the alcohol shops should also be closed on Fridays.

Gurgaon Municipal Corporation took a decision in which it stated that all the meat shops will be closed in the city, every Tuesday. According to the report, the GMC did not plan this as a part of the meeting’s agenda. This came up later when some councillors spoke about Hindus and their emotions.

The MCG planned this meeting to talk about the license issue. The matter was the increase in license fees for the meat shop. But the decision to keep meat shops closed on Tuesdays was taken. Gurgaon Mayor Madhu Azad as well confirmed this news.

Asaduddin Owaisi was not very happy with this decision and said that it is an individual’s choice. Meat especially is consumed by many Indians, so it cannot be forced on someone. How does eating meat, hurt other people’s lives? Owaisi posted on Twitter regarding this and said that meat which is food for millions of Indians cannot be considered ‘impure.’

He wrote, “How can beliefs get hurt by what other people are doing in their private lives? People are buying, selling or eating meat, they’re not forcing you to partake By this logic, close alcohol shops on Friday? Meat is food for millions of Indians. Cannot treat it as something impure.” The AIMIM leader recommended that if this is the case then Alcohol shops too can be closed on Fridays.

Along with Owaisi, even the MCG Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh was not very keen on this decision. Singh raised the point regarding this, in the meeting. He shared that food is an individual’s choice. The MCG Commissioner gave an example and said that if I eat meat and my wife doesn’t, it is alright. Food is a personal choice.

The Gurgaon Municipal Corporation went ahead with such a decision without thinking much. Pratap Singh added that when you are making a decision that will affect the entire city, you plan and discuss more than this.