Click To Know Why National Voters' Day Is Celebrated Today!

Delhi: The National Voters' Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year since 2011, all across the country to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India on January 25, 1950.

The main purpose of the NVD celebration is to encourage, facilitate and maximize enrolment, especially for the new voters.

Dedicated to the voters of the country, the day is utilized to spread awareness among the voters and for promoting informed participation in the electoral process. New voters are felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) in the NVD functions.

The day is observed to spread awareness about the importance of voting in a democracy and it also educates people about their voting rights. However, the main objective of the day is to educate and encourage young voters to vote during elections.

This year, the Election Commission of India is observing the 11th National Voters' Day with the theme ‘Making Our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed.’ It also focuses on the ECI's commitment towards conducting elections safely during the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the event on Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind will confer the National Awards for the year 2020-21 and launch ECI's Web Radio: 'Hello Voters'. The event will be held at the Ashok Hotel and the President shall grace the occasion virtually from the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Union Minister for Law and Justice, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad will also attend the function as the Guest of Honor. He will launch the e-EPIC program and distribute e-EPICs and Elector Photo Identity Cards to five new voters.

E-EPIC is a digital version of the Elector Photo Identity Card and it can be accessed through the Voter Helpline App and websites https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ and https://www.nvsp.in/.