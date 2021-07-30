CJI Seeks Status Report On Investigation Of Dhanbad Judge Case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday took suo motu cognizance of the death of a judicial officer in Jharkhand on Thursday and sought a status report on the investigation conducted so far from the chief secretary and director general of police (DGP) of the state within a week.

An additional district and sessions judge of Dhanbad, Uttam Anand was on his morning walk when he was fatally knocked down by an autorickshaw on Wednesday.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana and Justice Surya Kant took serious note of the incident and registered the case as “Re: Safeguarding Courts and Protecting Judges (Death of ASJ Dhanbad)”. The Jharkhand high court has already taken suo motu cognizance of the incident on Thursday. The top court clarified that it does not intend to interfere with the proceedings pending before the high court.

The Jharkhand Police have registered an FIR based on CCTV camera footage of the incident. A 14-member special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted, and two persons have since been arrested and the auto-rickshaw was found to be stolen from Dhanbad.

CCTV camera visuals of the incident showed how the auto had moved in the direction of the judge in a deliberate manner knocking him down on the road. The visuals were shared on social media and went viral. (With inputs from Hindusthan Times)