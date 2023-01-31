Citizens Should Focus on Building Aatmanirbhar India: Prez in her Maiden Address to Parliament

New Delhi: Praising the Central government’s initiatives, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that India is in a better shape as compared to other countries.

The Budget session commenced with the address of President Mumru to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. In her maiden address, Murmu highlighted the government’s achievements and policy priorities.

The President said the Modi government is working to eradicate poverty from the country as ‘Garibi gato’ is not a slogan anymore. She also added that due to the efforts of Jal Jeevan Mission, around 11 crore families have received piped water supply in three years.

Murmu said India has entered Amrit Kaal completing its 75 years of Independence and we need to focus on building an ‘aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) India.

“By 2047, we have to build a nation that will be connected to the pride of the past and which will have all the golden chapters of modernity. We have to build an India that will be 'Aatmanirbhar' and capable to fulfill its humanitarian duties,” President said.

This #AmritKaal of 25 years is the period of the golden centenary of independence and the making of a developed India. This 25-year span is for all of us and for every citizen of the country to perform our duties to the utmost levels. President #DroupadiMurmu in #Parliament pic.twitter.com/UROc0hVxCX — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 31, 2023

The Budget session will have 27 sittings till April 6. The first part of the session will last till February 13 and the second part of the session will begin on March 12 and will conclude on April 6. The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on Wednesday, February 1.

Also Read: Telangana Budget 2023 Notification Released, Check Dates