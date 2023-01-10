CISF Jawan Ends Life With Service Weapon at Delhi’s IGI Airport

New Delhi: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan allegedly shot himself dead at Delhi's IGI airport on Tuesday, officials said. He was posted at the Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International airport.

The security constable reportedly ended his life by shooting himself from his service weapon at around 3.45 pm inside the washroom on Level 2 of the airport.

The deceased jawan is identified as Jitendra Kumar. As a constable-rank jawan, he was carrying a 9 mm pistol on his airport duty. The Delhi Police have begun investigating the incident.

