NEW DELHI: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has postponed the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 11 and 12 ) semester 1 Board Exams 2021.

In a notice issued late on Tuesday night, the council informed that it has decided to postpone the ICSE and ISC semester 1 exams this year.

The CISCE has decided to postpone the ICSE and ISC Year 2021-2022 Semester 1 Examination due to reasons beyond our control. All stakeholders will be informed of the revised schedule of the examination in due course of time," reads the official notice issued by the CISCE.

The semester I exams for both ICSE and ISC were scheduled to begin on November 15 and end on December 6 for Class 10 and December 16 for Class 12.

CISCE official notice issued:

Like CBSE, CISCE too will hold two board exams this year. Each semester exam will be for 80 marks for ICSE and 70 marks for ISC. Only the first half of the syllabus will be asked in the first semester.

