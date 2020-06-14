CHENNAI: Famous Cinematographer B Kannan (69), who worked for more than 50 films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages died in Chennai on Saturday, June 13, due to heart-related illnesses. Kannan is the son of yesteryears filmmaker A. Bhimsingh and also the younger brother of editor B. Lenin. He is survived by his wife Kanchana and two daughters Madhumati and Janani.



Kannan had a long-standing collaboration with Tamil director Bharathiraja and worked for 40 films along with him. Most famous movies in their combination include 'Kaadhal Oviyam', 'Alaigal Oyivadhillai', 'Pudhumai Penn', 'Vedham Pudhidhu' and 'Mann Vasanai'. Kannan's last film with Bharathiraja was 'Bommalattam' (2008). Thanks to the long, illustrious association with Bharathiraja, he earned the nickname of 'Bharathiraja vinkangal', meaning 'Bharathiraja's eyes'.

He worked as a cameraman for many films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. He lent his lenswork to a few hit movies in Telugu like 'Aradhana' and 'Seethakoka Chiluka'.

Many film personalities expressed their shock over the death of B. Kannan. Kannan's funeral will take place in Chennai on Sunday.

Kannan was working as the head of the Cinematography Department in the BOFTA Film Institute since 2015, said G. Dhananjayan, the founder of the institute. He even added that the students of the institute always considered him as a father figure.