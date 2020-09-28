The Centre’s step-by-step opening up post-coronavirus lockdown is expected to see substantial relaxations in Unlock 5.0. In Unlock 4.0 metro rail allowed, no longer lockdowns outside containment zones without the centre’s permission, no separate permission or e-permits. While restaurants, salons, and gyms were allowed to resume this month, more economic activities may be allowed from October by following all the social distancing rules. It remains to be seen whether the centre will give a nod to open cinema halls or not from October. Only open air theatres permitted to open with effect from September 21. Unlock 5.0 begins from October 1 and the central government is yet to announce guidelines for the rest of the country.

West Bengal has become the first state in the country to announce reopening to cinema halls from October 1. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said, “To return to normalcy, Jatras, Plays, OATs, Cinemas & all musical, dance, recital & magic shows shall be allowed to function with 50 participants or less from 1 Oct, subject to adherence to physical distancing norms, wearing of masks & compliance to precautionary protocols.”

Several schools across the nation resumed their activities for Class 9-12 students on September 21, and the same is likely to continue for the following month. Primary classes are expected to stay closed for a few more weeks.

The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have affected the tourism industry the hardest. In Unlock 5, more tourism centres and tourist places may open.

PM Modi has also urged states to reassess containments and lockdowns in a way that curbs COVID spread. He said that, “Because of this, economic activity should not face problems… We have to increase our focus on effective testing, treating and surveillance, and clear messaging."