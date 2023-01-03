Cinema Halls Can Prevent Moviegoers from Carrying Outside Food Items : Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that a cinema hall management could prevent movie-goers from carrying their own food and drinks inside the movie theatre. However, the court added that all cinema halls must provide hygienic drinking water for all the movie-goers for free.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said cinema hall owners are entitled to set guidelines for the sale of food items on the premises.

“The property of the cinema hall is the private property of the owner of the hall. The owner is entitled to set terms and conditions so long as such terms and conditions are not contrary to the public interest, safety, and welfare. The owner is entitled to set terms for the sale of food and beverages. Movie goer has the choice to not purchase the same,” the court observed.

The top court ruling came in response to the impugned judgement of Jammu and Kashmir High Court which directed the owners of cinema halls of the Union Territory against prohibiting the moviegoers from carrying their food items and water inside the theatre.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan Fans Create Ruckus Inside a Theatre in Jaggayyapeta